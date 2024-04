Una Digital Serie di Mariano Pozzi

Sinossi

On March 23, 1976, the Armed Forces of Argentina carried out a coup d’état and seized power until 1983. During this dictatorship, more than 500 babies born in captivity and very young children were illegally appropriated, stripped of their identity and relocated to new families. In this anthology series inspired by real cases, each episode portrays a story linked to the search for and restitution of the identity of these children.

“Se Busca”

Videomessaggio del regista Mariano Pozzi