“Christmas Is not Canceled”: il singolo che anticipa l’album natalizio di Kelly Clarkson

“Christmas Is not Canceled” è il titolo del nuovo singolo della cantante americana Kelly Clarkson. Il brano è il primo estratto dal nuovo album natalizio della Clarkson, “When Christmas Comes Around…”, in uscita il prossimo 15 ottobre.

Si tratta del secondo disco natalizio per Kelly Clarkson dopo “Wrapped in Red” del 2013. Tre i duetti, con Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande e Brett Eldredge.

Tracklist di “When Christmas Comes Around…”:

1.Merry Christmas baby

2.It’s Beginning to look a lot like Christmas

3.Christmas isn’t cancelled (just you)

4.Merry Christmas (to the one I used to know)

5.Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

6.Glow (featuring Chris Stapleton)

7.Santa Baby

8.Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (featuring Ariana Grande)

9.Last Christmas

10.Jingle Bell Rock

11.Blessed

12.Christmas Come Early

13.Under the Mistletoe (featuring Brett Eldridge)(bonus track)

14.All I Want For Christmas Is You(bonus track)

15.Christmas Eve (bonus track)

Ascolta “Christmas Is not Canceled”: